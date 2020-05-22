Sitro, Salvatore
Salvatore Sitro, 93, of Northford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at Montowese Health & Rehab, North Haven. Devoted husband of 55 years to Patricia A. Grillo Sitro. Sal was born in New Haven on March 11, 1927 and was the son of the late Nicholas and Lorenza Esposito Sitro. He was an Electrotyper for 25 years and worked for Barnum & Hayward, New Haven Electrographic and Springfield Electrotype Company. He was a conductor for Metro North and Amtrak railroads form 1974 until his retirement in 1992. Sal served his country faithfully in the US Army Air Corps during WW II. Devoted father of James (Michele) Sitro and Christopher Sitro. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Alyssa, Michael and Anthony Sitro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, James Sitro and two sisters Anna DeAngelo and Trofimena Scaramella.
A church service with entombment to follow in the All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven with military honors will be held at later date due to the present circumstances with the Covid-19 pandemic. The family would like to thank Montowese Health & Rehab and Athena Hospice for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.