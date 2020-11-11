Staiano, Salvatore
Salvatore Staiano of Hamden died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Masonicare in Wallingford. He was born in New Haven on May 21, 1938 to the late Louis and Concetta Baldino Staiano and had worked as a custodian for the City of New Haven Board of Education. Sal was a member of the St. Andrew the Apostle Society. He enjoyed going to the casino and especially loved spending time with his family and being in his old Wooster Street neighborhood. He was the father of Louis Staiano, Lisa Maffeo and Gina DePalma and brother of the late Neil Staiano. He is also survived by his devoted companion Jolyne Gilbert, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren as well as many cousins.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Sal's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.