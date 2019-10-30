|
Chiaramonte, Salvatore William
Salvatore William Chiaramonte, age 89, a longtime resident of Clinton passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home with his beloved wife Ruth (Kohm) Chiaramonte by his side. He was born in New Haven on March 20, 1930 the son of Dominic and Rose (Chirico) Chiaramonte. Sal began his working career in Stamford as a crew dispatcher for the New Haven Railroad and then worked 25 years at Saybrook Electrical Supply Company in Old Saybrook. He then continued working in the electrical wholesale business for several local companies. In 1995, he began a new career in the travel industry as a Cruise and Travel Consultant working with The Cruise Brothers in East Providence, Rhode Island. A position he truly enjoyed until his retirement in 2018. Sal was very civic minded and living in Clinton for 63 years he gave of himself to his community as a Cub Scout leader, a member of the Clinton Land Trust Committee, the Clinton Chamber of Commence, the Clinton Bicentennial Committee, a member of the Clinton Jaycees, and was a founding member of the Clinton Bluefish Festival Committee. He was a member of The Westbrook Lodge of Elks, and a founding, and over 50-year member of The Sailing Masters of 1812, Fife & Drum Corps of Essex. Sal was a communicant and parish family member of Saint Mary of The Visitation Church in Clinton. Besides his beloved wife Ruth, he leaves his daughter, Lisa A. Lernould and her husband Richard of Brooklyn, Connecticut, his son, Mark D. Chiaramonte of Clinton, and his grandson Eric and his wife Rachael Dillion of Lawrence, Massachusetts, his sister, Teresa C. Gerard and her husband Charles of Northford, Connecticut, his brother-in-law Rolf Kohm and his wife Trudy of Cranston, Rhode Island and his nieces and nephews, Michele Ackerman and her husband Andrew of Northford, Kristen Saladino and her husband Graham of New York City, Ann Collins and her husband Edward of Harrisville, Rhode Island, Christian Kohm and his wife Janet of Old Saybrook and Karl Kohm and his wife Joanne of Cranston. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A Funeral Liturgy will held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary of The Visitation Church, 54 Grove Street in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sal's name to the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, P.O. Box 804, Essex, CT 06426 or to The Sailing Masters of 1812, P.O. Box 184, Essex, CT 06426. To share a memory of Sal or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2019