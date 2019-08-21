|
Costanzo, Samuel
Samuel Costanzo of Branford died on Sunday, August 18 at CT Hospice in Branford. He was the husband of Lucia Marino Costanzo of Branford. He was the father of Paul Costanzo (Doreen) of Branford, Saverio Costanzo (Sharland) of Branford, and Maria Marley (Evan) of Nantucket. He was the brother of Tony Costanzo of Southington and Richard Costanzo of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica, Sam Clark, and James. He was predeceased by his brother Sonny Costanzo. Sam was born in Greenwich Village, New York on February 8, 1929, a son of Saverio and Nancy Caionne Costanzo. He had a long illustrious career as a professor of music theory at Quinnipiac University. He composed several works and produced many concerts in the area which featured many notable jazz musicians.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019