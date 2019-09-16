New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
North Guilford Congregational Church
159 Ledge Hill Road
Guilford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Ripley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel E. Ripley


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel E. Ripley Obituary
Ripley, Samuel E.
Samuel E. Ripley, 72, of North Guilford, loving husband of Deborah (Nelson) Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. Born in Middletown, CT, he was the son of Carl Ripley and Jennie (Hale) Ripley.
Sam graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for Sunshine and Guida's Dairy for more than 60 years. He is a veteran of the US army and served in Vietnam. He was a quiet man who loved his family and his garden.
Sam is survived by his son, Eric J. Ripley of Guilford, daughter Jennifer A. Ripley of Guilford, and her partner Jeremy W. Sorensen, two sisters, Losetta LaCoss of Vermont and Barbara Smith of Higganum, and three grandchildren, Dylan, Jackson, and Jillian.
Along with his parents, Sam was predeceased by his brother Carl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20 at 4:00pm at the North Guilford Congregational Church, 159 Ledge Hill Road, Guilford, Connecticut. A private burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Samuel's memory to Veterans Garden, Inc., 870 W. Center Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379 or www.veteransgarden.org. Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St., Middletown is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now