Ripley, Samuel E.
Samuel E. Ripley, 72, of North Guilford, loving husband of Deborah (Nelson) Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. Born in Middletown, CT, he was the son of Carl Ripley and Jennie (Hale) Ripley.
Sam graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for Sunshine and Guida's Dairy for more than 60 years. He is a veteran of the US army and served in Vietnam. He was a quiet man who loved his family and his garden.
Sam is survived by his son, Eric J. Ripley of Guilford, daughter Jennifer A. Ripley of Guilford, and her partner Jeremy W. Sorensen, two sisters, Losetta LaCoss of Vermont and Barbara Smith of Higganum, and three grandchildren, Dylan, Jackson, and Jillian.
Along with his parents, Sam was predeceased by his brother Carl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20 at 4:00pm at the North Guilford Congregational Church, 159 Ledge Hill Road, Guilford, Connecticut. A private burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Samuel's memory to Veterans Garden, Inc., 870 W. Center Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379 or www.veteransgarden.org. Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St., Middletown is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019