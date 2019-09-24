|
Porcu, Samuel F.
Samuel F. Porcu, 96, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2019, at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull. He was the beloved husband of Carmela Sorrenti Porcu. Mr. Porcu was born in Ansonia on Dec. 28, 1922, son of the late Andrew and Catherine Sini Porcu. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, he was employed as a tool designer for Sikorsky Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney and later for Ansonia Public Works until his retirement. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Sam was a devoted communicant of Holy Rosary Church where he served as an usher for over 40 years and a member of its Catholic Men's Club. He was also an 80-year member of the Ansonia Y.M.C.A. and an avid NY Yankee fan. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Samuel Porcu (Mary) of Seymour and Joseph Porcu of S. Windsor, CT, a caring sister, Rose Donofrio of Ansonia, grandchildren, Joan Porcu of Seymour and Kristin Iannacone (Christopher) of Los Angeles, CA, great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Porcu of Derby and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Robert Porcu, brothers, Anthony, John, Joseph, James, Louis, Andrew and Calvin Porcu and sisters, Mary Mut and Angelina Punzirudu. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Friday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019