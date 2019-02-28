Malucci, Jr., Samuel G.

Samuel G. Malucci, Jr., age 69, of West Haven passed away suddenly on February 20, 2019. For 47 years, he was the loving husband of Suzanne De Rose Malucci. Sam was born in New Haven, son of the late Samuel and Theresa Sego Malucci, Sr. He is also survived by his cherished daughters Samantha (Eric) Castiello of Trumbull and Jennifer Sangiovanni of Hamden, his adoring grandchildren, Michael and Christian Castiello and Alexis and Olivia Sangiovanni and his sister Theresa (Carl) Seaquist of Northford. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Ann Drakos. Sam was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne and the 75th Ranger Regiment in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and letters of commendation. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the USPS. Sam loved to play bocce down at the beach with the "Bocce Boys".

Family and friends are asked to meet directly at Our Lady of Victory Church on Saturday at 9 a.m. Interment will follow, with military honors, in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's name to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

