|
|
Slie, Samuel N.
Died peacefully on February 12 at the age of 93 years. The son of Annie Brown Slie and Robert E. Slie, he was an ordained minister of the United Church of Christ, serving for many years as Associate Pastor of the Church of Christ in Yale University and a dynamic leader of interfaith programs in New Haven. A service in celebration of Sam's life will take place at Yale University's Battell Chapel at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rev. Dr. Samuel N. Slie, '52BD; '63STM Internship Fund at Yale Divinity School, 409 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To view Rev. Dr. Slie's full obituary, visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019