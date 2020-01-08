New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebineezer Chapel
50 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebineezer Chapel
50 Dwight St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Sanaya Nycole Green


1999 - 2020
Sanaya Nycole Green Obituary
Green, Sanaya Nycole
Sanaya Nycole Green, 20 of New Haven died suddenly in Bristol on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 while at work. Sanaya was born in New Haven on July 30, 1999, the beloved daughter of Candice Wilfong and Demetrius Green of New Haven, and was a lifelong New Haven resident. She was a 2017 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School, and was currently employed as a certified nurse's aid. In addition to her parents, Sanaya is survived by her brother Saquir H. Wilfong of New Haven, her maternal grandmother Jeanette Wilfong of Waterbury, originally from Morristown, NJ, her great-grandmother Julia Green of New Haven, aunts Francine and Katrina Wilfong of Waterbury, uncles Dennis and Bryan Wilfong of New Haven, and Lester and Aaron Wilfong of Waterbury, one nephew Saquir H. Wilfong, Jr., many cousins including Bryan Wifong, Jr., Floyd Brandon, III and Aaron Wilfong, Jr. and many friends. Sanaya's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 11th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Ebineezer Chapel, 50 Dwight St., New Haven. A funeral service will take place at the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020
