Sandi E. (Allen) Alderman


1973 - 2019
Sandi E. (Allen) Alderman Obituary
Alderman, Sandi E. (Allen)
Sandi E. (Allen) Alderman, age 45, of Wallingford, entered into eternal rest on Monday March 4, 2019 at YNHH. Born on May 11, 1973, in New Haven, the daughter of Diana (Buckmiller) Pirovane of Hamden and Alfred Allen Sr. of New Haven. Loving wife of Jeffrey Massey of Wallingford for over 15 years. Cherished mother of Dean Desabrais of Wallingford. Beloved sister of Alfred Allen Jr. of FL., Barbara (Shawn) Goodspeed of East Hampton, and Blake Rice of Wallingford.
Funeral Services have been completed and were entrusted to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, IL. 60601 in her name. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
