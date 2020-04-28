New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Sandra C. Baker


1943 - 2020
Sandra C. Baker Obituary
Baker, Sandra C.
In Cheshire April 27, 2020 Sandra C. Baker 77, of Hamden. Wife of the late Robert W. Baker. Loving mother of William J. (Lisa) Baker of Cheshire and Kevin J. (Tracy) Baker of Hamden, sister of Brian Cole of Canterbury, Wendy Rothstein of Kitnersville, PA and Donna Birardi of Woodbury. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren John Charles Lepper, Kyrstyna (Dave) Texeira, Bryan (Liane) Baker, Nikole Baker, McKenzie Baker, Megan Baker, Matthew Baker, Robert Baker and great-grandchildren David and Riley Texeira and a sister in law Alicia Heaney of East Haven. Sandra was born in North Branford on March 20, 1943 daughter of the late Leonard and Georgia Holabird Cole. Mrs. Baker worked as a medical office manager for many years. Private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020
