|
|
Holley-Carter, Dr. Sandra C.
Dr. Sandra C. Holley-Carter, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and professional died at her home in Mesa, AZ on March 8, 2020. Dr. Holley is survived by her brothers, Clyde and William Cavanaugh; her four children: David M. Holley, Ehrika C. Gladden (Blayne); Jessica F. Carter; Dr. David George Carter, Jr. (Jeni); two beloved grandchildren, Hutchinson Lawrence and Ellis Catherine; her nieces, Carla Yvette Williams and Holley V. Willis; her nephews, William A. Holley III, and Patrick Holley; grandnephew William A. Holley (IV); and her cousins, Calvin and his daughter, Kelly Bryant. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. David G. Carter, Sr; and her cousin, Dr. Anne Bryant.
Dr. Holley was born Sandra May Cavanaugh, March 30, 1943, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Clyde Howard and Rebecca Naomi (Arthur) Cavanaugh. Dr. Holley was that rare blend of kindness, brilliance and grace that is only found in natural and inspiring leaders. She commanded perfection and brought elegance and class to everything she did. Dr. Holley was a remarkable and relentless trailblazer, history maker, and visionary.
As a child growing up in Washington, DC in the 1950's, Dr. Holley was determined to excel beyond the limits posed by existing racial barriers. Dr. Holley received an Associate, Bachelor (special honors), and Master of Arts from The George Washington University. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy from University of Connecticut and an honorary Doctor of Public Service from The George Washington University. Dr. Holley retired as Dean of Graduate Studies at Southern Connecticut State University.
Dr. Holley was a renowned speech-language pathologist and champion of the transformation of the speech pathology field. Her contributions led to the evolution of communication disorder definitions and more inclusive definitions of speech communications for black, multicultural, and low-income people. These advancements ensured that differences in speech were not misdiagnosed as deficits.
Described in a professional journal as a leader of "indefatigable energies" and "indomitable spirit," Dr. Holley was the first African American to serve as President of the American Speech-LanguageHearing Association (ASHA). Her decades of determined leadership advancing the speech pathology field reflected her dedication to the tripartite professional mission of research, teaching and clinical service.
Among her many civic and professional accomplishments, Dr. Holley was Chairperson, Humane Commission, City of New Haven; Board of Directors, New Haven Visiting Nurses Association; American Red Cross, New Haven; Connecticut Afro-American History Society, New Haven; Member, National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing; and Member and Fellow, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
Dr. Holley found great joy in helping and supporting the efforts and endeavors of colleagues, friends and students, professionally and personally. A woman of character and generosity, she brightened every room she entered. She touched the lives of everyone she encountered, in both meaningful and enduring ways. She was known by all for her unparalleled mastery of the English language, her love of gardening, and music (especially Gladys Knight and Bruno Mars). She unhesitatingly shared her excitement through all her years. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her.
A memorial celebrating the life of Dr. Holley will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Dr. Sandra Cavanaugh Holley Scholarship Fund, c/o The Trust of Dr. Sandra Holley, 3223 E. June Circle, Mesa, AZ, 85213. To sign an online memorial book for the Holley-Carter family, please visit the website: https://www.forevermissed.com/sandraholley-carter
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2020