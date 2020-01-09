|
Cotten, Mother Sandra
Mother Sandra Bruton Cotten, born January 6, 1949, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mother Cotten was a native of Wilmington, N.C. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of over 49 years, Deacon John Edward Cotten, Sr.; sons, Rev. Dr. John Edward Cotten, Jr. (Danielle) and Steven Troy Cotten (Kim); brother, Deacon Jerome E. Bruton (Annette); along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews UFWB Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place Mon., Jan.13, 2020 at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Cotten family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020