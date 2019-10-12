|
Dean, Sandra
Sandra Dean, 82, of Bethany, CT, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 62 yrs., William Dean, Sr. She is also survived by her four children Vicki (Tim) McClelland, Bill (Bonnie) Dean, Jr., Linda (Bill) Kane and Jim (Tracey) Dean. 13 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.
Sandra persevered with M.S. for 60 yrs. However, she will be most remembered as a prayer warrior and for the many lives around her that she impacted.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Woodbridge, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019