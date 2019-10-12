Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Dean Obituary
Dean, Sandra
Sandra Dean, 82, of Bethany, CT, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 62 yrs., William Dean, Sr. She is also survived by her four children Vicki (Tim) McClelland, Bill (Bonnie) Dean, Jr., Linda (Bill) Kane and Jim (Tracey) Dean. 13 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.
Sandra persevered with M.S. for 60 yrs. However, she will be most remembered as a prayer warrior and for the many lives around her that she impacted.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Woodbridge, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.