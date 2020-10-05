Richardson-Pitt, Sandra E.

Sandra E. Richardson-Pitt, 73, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on September 25, 2020, with her three children by her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was born October 12, 1946 in Bangor, ME, the daughter of Roy L. Lunt and Ruth (Nye) Lunt.

Sandra was first and foremost a daughter of Christ; she was also a loving mother and caring friend. She had spent much of the second half of her life caring for the elderly, listening to those who were alone and loving others. She loved playing scrabble or Yahtzee with friends and family. She also loved having lunch at the Fish Tale on Friday's with her "Friday Lunch Bunch".

She is survived by her husband of 20 years Fred Pitt; daughter Sheri Richardson; sons Lyle Richardson and wife Kira, JD Richardson and wife Kendra; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Lawrence Lunt and Robert Lunt.

Her family would like to thank Middlesex Hospice for all their kindness and caregiving during this difficult time, their home nurses were extraordinary.

In lieu of flowers the Richardson family suggest that memorial contributions be made in her name to Middlesex Hospice, 21 Pleasant St Middletown, CT 06457.



