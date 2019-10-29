|
Jammal, Sandra
Sandra L. Jammal, 58, of Hamden, died on Sunday (October 27, 2019) at Bristol Hospital following a long illness that she fought with great bravery. Born in Bridgeport to Freda (Rosa) Witalis and her late husband Arthur on June 14, 1961, Sandra worked for TJX Companies as a retail manager in many of their stores throughout the state. Sandra loved to garden and to travel, but above all else she loved her family. She enjoyed a simple and fulfilling life.
In addition to her mother, Freda, Sandra is survived by her two daughters: Heather Welker of Bristol and Alyssa Freddino of Torrington; her fiancé: Art Lovelace of Hamden; three brothers: Stephen Witalis of Glastonbury; David Witalis of Shelton; and Robert Witalis of Washington; her granddaughter: Jillian Welker of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.org/donate. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit Sandra's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019