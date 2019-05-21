Kaiser, Sandra

Sandra J. Kaiser of North Haven died peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford at the age of 66 after fighting a short illness. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David. They were married in New Haven on April 2, 1977.

Sandra is the daughter of Reta Gustin of Branford, CT and the late Harrison Gustin. She leaves her siblings Dennis Gustin of Killeen, TX, Diane Jarett of Berlin, CT and Ambra Pettibone of Warminister, PA. Sandra also leaves many other family and friends.

Sandra was born in Mars Hill, ME on November 11, 1952. She grew up in Branford and graduated from Branford High School in 1971. She worked as an office manager for Local 424 Iron Workers and as Fund Manager for CT Local 15 and 424 Iron Workers Benefits Funds. She lived in North Haven for the last 40 years.

Sandra enjoyed traveling with her husband, David, and enjoyed kayaking in CT and ME. She liked reading autobiographies whenever she had free time. She grew up attending the Gospel Tabernacle Church in New Haven. Sandra was very giving and helped friends and family throughout her life. She had a quick wit and was never afraid to let you know how she felt.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will be offered from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. https://www.hospice.com/donate. Condolences may be offered online at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home website: http://www.wsclancy.com/obituary. Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019