|
|
Kuehl, Sandra
Sandy Kuehl (Ienello), 65, of Hamden, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1954 in New Haven, CT to Frederick Ienello and Valjean Ripley. Sandy was the loving mother of Lauren (Jared) Knowles and Amanda. She is also survived by her granddaughter Maisie Knowles and ex-husband Barry Kuehl. Sister of Michael Ienello, recently predeceased by her sister, Lila Ienello. Sandy also leaves behind many loving friends.
Family and friends are invited to The Playwright Irish Pub in Hamden, CT on Saturday, August 24 from 12-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, where Sandy received treatment for breast cancer. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019