New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-787-4101
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kuehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kuehl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kuehl Obituary
Kuehl, Sandra
Sandy Kuehl (Ienello), 65, of Hamden, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1954 in New Haven, CT to Frederick Ienello and Valjean Ripley. Sandy was the loving mother of Lauren (Jared) Knowles and Amanda. She is also survived by her granddaughter Maisie Knowles and ex-husband Barry Kuehl. Sister of Michael Ienello, recently predeceased by her sister, Lila Ienello. Sandy also leaves behind many loving friends.
Family and friends are invited to The Playwright Irish Pub in Hamden, CT on Saturday, August 24 from 12-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, where Sandy received treatment for breast cancer. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hawley Lincoln Memorial
Download Now