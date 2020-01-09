New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra DeBrigita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. DeBrigita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. DeBrigita Obituary
DeBrigita, Sandra L.
Sandra L. "Sandy" DeBrigita, age 74, of Milford passed away on January 9, 2020. For 54 years she was the loving wife of Ronald DeBrigita. Sandy was born in Hudson, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Boutin Gagne. She is also survived by her daughter Gina (Andrew) Clark of West Haven, her sisters Brenda St. Peter and Shelia "Toni" (James) Langan all of FL, her brother Steven Gagne of Thailand, her other daughter, her dog Sabrina and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her daughter Rhonda Sanger, her son-in-law Robert Sanger and her brother Gary Gagne. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a receptionist at Mantella Motors. She was well known for her love of cooking and always found joy in losing her money at the casino. Sandy loved her Thursday night happy hour and dinner with her daughter Gina and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11am. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -