DeBrigita, Sandra L.
Sandra L. "Sandy" DeBrigita, age 74, of Milford passed away on January 9, 2020. For 54 years she was the loving wife of Ronald DeBrigita. Sandy was born in Hudson, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Boutin Gagne. She is also survived by her daughter Gina (Andrew) Clark of West Haven, her sisters Brenda St. Peter and Shelia "Toni" (James) Langan all of FL, her brother Steven Gagne of Thailand, her other daughter, her dog Sabrina and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her daughter Rhonda Sanger, her son-in-law Robert Sanger and her brother Gary Gagne. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a receptionist at Mantella Motors. She was well known for her love of cooking and always found joy in losing her money at the casino. Sandy loved her Thursday night happy hour and dinner with her daughter Gina and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11am. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020