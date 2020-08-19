Antonelli, Sandra Lee (Guisler)Sandra Lee (Guisler) Antonelli, 83, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly at home Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Antonelli for 58 years.Sandra was born in Huntingdon, PA, June 9, 1937, a daughter of the late J. Donald and Anna Mary (Prendergast) Guisler. After graduating from high school, Sandra attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where she received her Bachelor of Music degree with a major in Piano Performance and a minor in Music Education. She moved to Connecticut to teach junior high school music before starting a family. She then taught piano lessons privately from her home from 1975 until present, instilling a love of music in countless students. Sandra accompanied many high school and adult choruses, including the Church of the Resurrection choir, Chorale Connecticut, the Lyman Hall High School chorus, the Hopkins School concert choir, and the Wallingford Chorus, from which she retired after 46 years of playing.In addition to her husband Anthony, she is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Massaro and her husband Robert of Hamden, and Pamela Grazioso and her husband Mark of Wallingford; her sons, David Antonelli and his wife Angela of Canton, and Brian Antonelli and his wife Amanda of Melrose, MA; her daughter-in-law, Virginia Antonelli of Killingworth, her grandchildren, Eric Grazioso, R.J. Massaro, Lauren Antonelli, Christopher Grazioso, Matthew Massaro, Maggie Grazioso, Elizabeth Antonelli, Catherine Antonelli, and Jacob Antonelli; her sisters, Mary Ann Chick and her husband John of Glenside, PA, and Pamela Schrack of Martinsburg, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Antonelli; and her sister, Donna Ingram.Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.