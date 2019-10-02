New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Sandra-Lee Brown-McKevitt
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Celebration of Life
Following Services
North Italian Home Club
43 Thorpe Avenue
Meriden, CT
Sandra-Lee Brown-McKevitt


1951 - 2019
Sandra-Lee Brown-McKevitt Obituary
Brown-McKevitt, Sandra-Lee
Sandra-Lee Ester Brown-McKevitt, 68, of Meriden, passed away September 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 2, 1951, a daughter of the late Frederick Purvis Sr. & Lillian Purvis. She was employed by SNET for many years. She will live on through her children, Raymond Adkins Jr. (Nikki), Matthew Adkins, Melissa Mortimer, James Brown Jr. (Theresa), Joshua Brown (Joanann), Amy Rivera (Gerardo), Nicole Rivera (Elvis), Eric Brown Sr. (Arleen), Jesse Brown, and Billy Brown. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Purvis (Doreen), James Purvis, (Olivia), Rebecca Griffin (Dennis), Dennis Purvis (Dawn), Christopher Purvis, Heidi Spinnato (Tommy); as well as 34 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She fought a long hard battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband's, James Brown Sr. and Patrick McKevitt, her brothers Fredrick Purvis Jr. and Scott Purvis, sister, Robin Cenimo, and her daughter, Heather Adkins.
Her Family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral Home. There will be a celebration of her life following the funeral services at the North Italian Home Club at 43 Thorpe Avenue, Meriden. All are welcome to join. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019
