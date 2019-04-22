|
|
O'Shea, Sandra
Sandra Kinard O'Shea, formerly of Harrison, NY, passed away April 20, 2019, at age 79. Daughter of Edgar C. & Rita (Murphy) Kinard. Beloved wife 60 years of William O'Shea. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her children, Kathleen Nusbaum (Ed), Kevin O'Shea (Cheryl), Patricia McGuirk (Dwight), Stephen O'Shea, David O'Shea and Christopher O'Shea, 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Lori O'Shea and sisters, Joan Cardillo (Leo) and Claire LeMoult. She is predeceased by her son, Michael O'Shea and her brothers Edgar and Craig Kinard. To honor Sandra's life, family and friends will gather on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 767 E. Boston Post Rd Mamaroneck, 914-698-5968. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great RC Church followed by interment at Greenwood Union Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 26, 2019