Sandra "Sandy" Popp
1947 - 2020
POPP, SANDRA "SANDY"
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Popp, a resident of Northford, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 72 while at home surrounded by loved ones. Sandy was born in Bridgeport on August 22, 1947 and was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Shaw Sorensen, was raised in Stratford. Sandy was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She was a talented seamstress for most of her life and enjoyed all things sewing, quilting, crafts and butterflies. She loved traveling the National Parks with her parents and husband and being at the family cabin in Vermont on their annual trips. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was a second mother to all who knew her, and always welcomed her heart and home to everyone. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Kenneth Popp. She was the mother of Michelle Cook, Brian (Tippi) Popp, Michael Popp, and Nicole (Brian) Santamauro. Grandmother of Matthew Edwards, Sarah Cook, Makayla Popp, Riley Popp, Samuel and Max Santamauro. Sister of Richard (Nancy) Sorensen, Sr. and Ronald Sorensen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and countless dear friends. Her passing leaves its mark on many lives. The visiting hours will be Thursday, August 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning, August 14th at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in Northford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
