Volta, Sandra R.
Sandra Raccio Volta, 71, of West Haven, died June 3, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was the widow of Anthony R. Volta. Sandra was born in New Haven, July 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Angelo and Florence Taft Raccio grew up in Hamden and for 50 years was a teacher in the West Haven School System. She also volunteered at Bridges of Milford, teaching sewing. She is survived by her sons, Anthony R. (Laury) Volta, Jr. of Orange and David (Melissa) Volta of CO, a sister, Florence Klemenz of New Haven and 8 grandchildren. Funeral services will e held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019