Manicone, Santo

Santo Manicone, 92, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mary Mancieri Manicone. Santo was born in Hamden on June 29, 1926 and was the son of the late Vincenzo and Cecilia Cannita Manicone. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WWII. Santo was a Draftsman for Safety Car Heating and Lighting for 43 years until his retirement. He was a member of the West Haven Italian-American Civic Association and the Wallingford Senior Center. Father of Rosemary (Dr. John) Plachtyna and Santo Manicone, Jr. Grandfather of Steven Plachtyna, Adam and Austin Manicone. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Marc Anthony and Frank Manicone, and a sister Mary Rifino.

The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019