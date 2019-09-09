|
|
Horn, Sara E. (Sally)
Sara (Sally) E. Horn ,88 of Evergreen Woods in North Branford and formally a longtime resident of Madison, CT passed away peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford after a brief illness.
She was born in 1931 in Passaic, NJ, and predeceased by her parents Henry JF McCain, Mildred Johnston McCain, and her brother HJF (Jack) McCain, Jr.
Sally was married for 65 wonderful years to the love of her life, Robert H Horn, who passed in 2018. She graduated from Farmingdale (NY) High School in 1948, and received a BA degree from SUNY @ Albany in 1952. An avid golf and tennis player, she was a former member of the Madison Country Club, Madison, CT and the Winter Club & Cross Creek Country Club in Fort Myers, FL. She was also a longtime member and Deacon of the 1st Congregational Church in Madison, CT.
Sally enjoyed volunteer work and traveled widely with Bob including assignments in 3rd world countries with the International Exec. Service Corp.
She leaves behind her four children and their families: Susan (Joe) Blumenkrantz of CA, Sean and Michelle; Cynthia (Paul) Simek of NH, granddaughter Carrie Simek Russell and Jim, along with great-grandchildren Bailey and Colin; Douglas (Theresa) Horn of CT, Robert, Brittany, Peter; Betsy (Sean) McGahey of Cape Cod, Patrick abd Shawn. In addition, nephew Mark McCain, niece Marcy McCain and sister-in-law, Peggy; all of Texas.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held Wednesday, September 18th at First Congregational Church in Madison, CT at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sally's name to either The First Congregational Church, 26 Meetinghouse Lane, Madison, CT 06443 or to Connecticut Hospice at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019