Sara E. Lisbon

Sara E. Lisbon Obituary
Lisbon, Sara E.
Sara E. Lisbon, 84, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on April 18, 2019. She was the widow of Willie Robert Lisbon. Mrs. Lisbon was born in Charleston, SC on October 19, 1934. She leaves to cherish loving memories, a niece, Henrietta Strong; grandniece, Aesha Cartier; her son, Willie Branch; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mrs. Lisbon's life and legacy will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019
