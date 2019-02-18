Foster, Sarah Alexis

Sarah Alexis Foster left a mark on the world in many significant ways, though just 27 years old. Tragically, this beautiful soul was abruptly taken from all those who knew and loved her on February 15th.

Sarah's kind spirit and zest for life attracted people to her. She had a magnetic personality, and a smile that would light up any room. A teacher, Sarah loved her work, and was passionate about making a difference in the lives of her students. For the last four years, Sarah taught 6th grade social studies at Louis M. Klein Middle School, Harrison Central School District, Harrison NY, where she also coached girls volleyball.

Sarah was born November 17, 1991 in New Haven, CT to Laurie Stone and Stuart M. Foster. She attended Beecher Road School in Woodbridge, CT through 6th grade, and attended Hamden Hall Country Day School, from which she graduated high school in 2010. She earned a bachelor's degree at Union College in Schenectady, NY graduating in 2014. Thereafter, she attended Union Graduate College where she earned a Master's degree. Sarah loved the beach, international travel, history and the excitement of New York City life. She was full of laughter.

She leaves behind her father, Stuart M. Foster, mother, Laurie Stone and stepfather, Jim Gregory, sister and best friend Leah Foster. She also leaves her grandfather, A. Harris "Boey" Stone, his fiancée Leslie Cahill, grandmother Eileen Cowell and her husband Bud Cowell of Hilton Head, SC, her beloved aunt Tanya Lee Stone, cousins, Liza Stone and Jake Stone of S. Burlington, VT. Uncles and aunts, Arnie and Norene Foster, Chris and Stefanie Freeman, cousins Rachel Foster and Jake Grabell, Aly and Chris Plourde, Kyle and Emily, Kris, Samantha and Alana DuFresne. Her grandparents, Audrey and Robert Foster, predeceased her.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 18th, at 12 Noon at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Road, Orange, CT. The family will sit Shiva Monday evening, February 18th and Tuesday evening, February 19th, at Congregation Or Shalom, both evenings from 6:30-8:30 with a brief service at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a new foundation to be endowed in her name, the "Sarah Alexis Foster Foundation." Mail donations to: "Sarah Alexis Foster Foundation, 362 Country Lane, Orange, CT 06477.

Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019