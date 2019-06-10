|
|
McNeal, Sarah Alice (Moore)
Sarah Alice (Moore) McNeal, age 76, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphael Campus). She was born on July 17, 1942, in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Willie and Essie (Outen) Moore Sr. Loving mother of Wanda McNeal, Sirena McNeal (Stacy Spearman), Tara McNeal, all of New Haven, Sheama McNeal of Ohio, Brandon McNeal-Council of Hamden. Beloved grandmother of Christopher Duncan, Jeanisha Vaughn, Destiny Belk, Durrell McNeal, Emery Foreman, Devin James, Taylor McNeal, Tanika Strickland, Malik Strickland, Jordan Davis, and Gavin McNeal. Also survived by one sister, Virginia Moore of New Haven, one brother, Willie (Sandy) Moore Jr. of MD, stepdaughter, Sheryl (Russell) Tolson of Hamden, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers Clennon Moore, Walter Moore Sr., and step-sister Gladys Bryant.
A Celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Thursday Night, June 13, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue at 6 p.m. Viewing in Colonial from 5-6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019