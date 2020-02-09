|
|
McCulloch, Sarah Brown
Sarah Brown McCulloch, former resident of Guilford, North Branford and Westport, CT, died in Durham, NH on February 4, 2020, where she had moved in 2017 to be nearer to her family. She died of complications from pneumonia just shy of her 98th birthday.
Sarah was known in Guilford for her strong advocacy of historic preservation, serving as a board member and also President of the Guilford Preservation Alliance. She became Chair of the Green Committee in 2001. She assisted her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mills Brown, in researching Connecticut architecture. In 1989, she published Guilford: A Walking Guide, the proceeds of which continue
to benefit the Guilford Preservation Alliance. Many people remember her tours of historic Guilford and her introduction of Early Guilford Days into the schools, where she assisted in writing Around the Guilford Green: A Children's Walking Guide.
Sarah received the Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of Historical Societies in 1984 and a Volunteer Recognition Award for Preservation from the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation and the Connecticut Historic Commission. In 1997, she received the Charles Hubbard Award from the Guilford Preservation Alliance and a Distinguished Alumna Award from Vermont College of Norwich University.
Sarah and her husband, Ronald, moved to Guilford in 1980. She was active in the community as a member of First Congregational Church and the Leete's Island Garden Club, board member of the Dorothy Whitfield Historical Society and volunteer for the Guilford Free Library.
At 65, Sarah graduated from Vermont College with a BA in art history, fulfilling her lifelong dream of obtaining a college diploma. An accomplished quilter, rug braider and hooker, she was thrilled to win a blue ribbon for a braided rug at the Guilford Fair in 1984. She was also well-known for her cooking and canning, her life-long love of opera, and her Scrabble game.
Born February 16,1922 in Federalsburg, MD, she was raised with her four siblings in Snow Hill on the Eastern Shore of MD. She married Ronald McCulloch in 1942, after two years of college at American University, at the outbreak of WWII, during which he served in the US Navy. Sarah and Ron had three daughters, Susan, Ellen and Gail. She held deep ties to family and was the matriarch of the large Brown clan and the family historian and archivist.
Sarah led an active life, moving many times when her husband changed jobs. She was a lifelong learner and in Hawaii attended courses at the University of Hawaii and assembled a library of Hawaiiana.
While living in Westport, CT, she worked at the Mianus River Gorge Wildlife Refuge and Botanical Preserve as Executive Assistant to the Chairman, in Stamford, CT for six years, from 1974-1980. She also volunteered for the League of Women Voters, PTA, Girls Scouts, at church, and American Field Service among other organizations. Sarah and Ron hosted two foreign students: Monique Nicole from France and Elisabeth Reverbel from Brazil.
She is survived by her daughter Susan McCulloch Bennett and her husband, Dr. Alan H. Bennett; daughter Ellen McCulloch-Lovell, husband Dr. Christopher W. Lovell, their son Evan McCulloch Lovell and his wife Kristi and three daughters, Lucia, Isobel Sarah, and Evelyn; her daughter Gail McCulloch and her children Colin McCulloch Blocksma and Lorna Brown Blocksma.
There will be a memorial service in Guilford in the spring. Donations in her honor may be made to the Guilford Preservation Alliance, PO Box 199, Guilford, CT 06437 or First Congregational Church, 122 Broad Street, Guilford, CT, 06437.
Published in Shoreline Times on Feb. 14, 2020