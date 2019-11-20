New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dirton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Davenia (Morrison) Dirton


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Davenia (Morrison) Dirton Obituary
Dirton, Sarah Davenia (Morrison)
Sarah Davenia (Morrison) Dirton died November 15, 2019, at The Arden House in Hamden, Connecticut. Sarah was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on April 13, 1933. She was the sixth of seven children born to the late Sarah Davenia (Ward) and Moses Morrison. After graduation from Cedar Hill High School in 1951, she relocated to New Haven, Connecticut, to join her sisters. She was employed at Pratt & Whitney for most of her adult life. Sarah was the mother of the late Mitchell Dirton and former wife of Eugene Dirton. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Mildred Moore, Geraldine Farley, Marjorie Smith-Norwood, Barbara Yvette Johnson, Hazel (Jean) Fisher and their brother, Harold Morrison. She leaves a special cousin, Janice Eleanor Laster of Concord, North Carolina, and many nieces, nephews and friends to celebrate her life.
Services are Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight Street, New Haven. Viewing at 8:30 a.m. with homegoing service at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -