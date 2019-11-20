|
Dirton, Sarah Davenia (Morrison)
Sarah Davenia (Morrison) Dirton died November 15, 2019, at The Arden House in Hamden, Connecticut. Sarah was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on April 13, 1933. She was the sixth of seven children born to the late Sarah Davenia (Ward) and Moses Morrison. After graduation from Cedar Hill High School in 1951, she relocated to New Haven, Connecticut, to join her sisters. She was employed at Pratt & Whitney for most of her adult life. Sarah was the mother of the late Mitchell Dirton and former wife of Eugene Dirton. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Mildred Moore, Geraldine Farley, Marjorie Smith-Norwood, Barbara Yvette Johnson, Hazel (Jean) Fisher and their brother, Harold Morrison. She leaves a special cousin, Janice Eleanor Laster of Concord, North Carolina, and many nieces, nephews and friends to celebrate her life.
Services are Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight Street, New Haven. Viewing at 8:30 a.m. with homegoing service at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019