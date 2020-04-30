DiBiaso, Sarah
Sarah DeBiaso, 92, of Branford, passed peacefully on April 29, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 1, 1927 to Marianna Grizzaffi and Girolamo Berretta. Sarah grew up in Long Island where she met and married the love of her life. They were blessed to live a long and fulfilling life surrounded by family. Sarah worked for US Motors until her retirement. Sarah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother who loved to take care of others. True to her Italian heritage, she loved to feed her family and was happiest when whipping up something delicious for Sunday dinner and surrounded by family. She was a talented seamstress and loved to travel with her husband.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 75 years, John DeBiaso, Sr., and her son Ronald DeBiaso, Sr., sisters Lucy Manchester, Marion Uzzo, Angie DePhillips, brothers Robert Berretta, Joseph Berretta.
Sarah is survived by sisters Jennie Gambardella, Laura Stettinger (New York), brothers Vincent (Josie) Berretta of New York, Nicholas (AnnaMarie) Berretta, Victor (Beatrice) Berretta of Virginia, Frank Berretta of California, Jerry (Mary) Berretta, sons John DeBiaso, Jr. and Clifford DeBiaso, grandchildren Marci DeBiaso, Jeanie Giaquinto (Joseph), Crystal Natalino (Nicholas), Ronald DeBiaso, Jr. (Marsha) of Georgia, Bryan DeBiaso of Florida, Tina Farnham of Georgia, Philip DeBiaso, and many beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted sister-in-law Shirley Marcarelli.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.
For online memorial and gueatbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020.