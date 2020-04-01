|
Alexander, Sarah E.
Sarah E. Alexander, 93, of New Haven, beloved wife of the late Maud D. Alexander passed away on March 28, 2020 from a brief illness. She was the mother of Maud C. Alexander, Ruby Brabham, Linda Brooks, Alfreda (Bruce) Warner, Karen Holloway and Gloria Alexander. She was the grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sisters, countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ericka Alexander.
Services and Burial are private. A public memorial will be held when conditions are sufficient. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2020