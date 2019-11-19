New Haven Register Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Sarah Canning
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 N. Colony Street
Wallingford, CT
Sarah E. Canning


1925 - 2019
Sarah E. Canning Obituary
Canning, Sarah E.
Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth (Fillmore) Canning, 94, wife of the late Adrian "Mickey" Reynolds Canning passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in Cromwell, April 12, 1925, one of seven children to the late Agnes Casey Pease and was raised in Middletown. After getting married in 1947, she raised her family in Wallingford.
At the request of the family, guests are asked to wear something pink as it was her favorite color.
If Sarah touched your life in some way, please join her family at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Wallingford Animal Control.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019
