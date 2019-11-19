|
Canning, Sarah E.
Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth (Fillmore) Canning, 94, wife of the late Adrian "Mickey" Reynolds Canning passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in Cromwell, April 12, 1925, one of seven children to the late Agnes Casey Pease and was raised in Middletown. After getting married in 1947, she raised her family in Wallingford.
At the request of the family, guests are asked to wear something pink as it was her favorite color.
If Sarah touched your life in some way, please join her family at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Wallingford Animal Control.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019