Sarah James
1930 - 2020
James, Sarah
Sarah Eleanor James went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. Mrs. James was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Esther Carolina (Foye) James and William James on December 22, 1930. She was a lifelong resident of New Haven and attended James Hillhouse Senior High School. Mrs. James worked for many years in the housekeeping and hospitality industries for several area firms, to include Albertus Magnus College and the Holiday Inn chain. She was also active in charity fundraising and marched for black empowerment during the 1970's. Mrs. James is survived by two sons, Barry and Rafael of Fayetteville, N.C.; a daughter, Roszita, a niece, Mrs. Natalie Ramsey & a nephew, William Beauchamp both of ATlanta, granddaughters Sarah Beth-Miller and Joanna Tuckey both of Fayetteville, N.C., grandson Matthew James of Randleman, N.C, and thirteen great-grandchildren; a grandson, SGT Benjamin James of Lynchburg, VA, U.S. Army National Guard, having predeceased her. A celebration of life will be held Mon., May 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the James family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LAMONT STANKWICH.
