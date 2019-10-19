|
|
Kindle, Sarah (Hauck)
Sarah (Hauck) Kindle, 69, of Northford, passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2019. She was born March 8, 1950 in New Haven to the late John and Barbara (Hendrix) Hauck. Sarah is survived by her loving husband of over 39 years, Thomas C. Kindle Jr. and three sons: Douglas Kindle (Christen) of Wallingford, William Kindle of Nashville and Paul Kindle (Jennifer) of Pomfret, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Alessandra Camputaro, Isabella Vincente, Gabrielle Kindle, Dathan Kindle and Kiely Kindle and one brother, William Hauck (Antoinette) of MA.
Sarah was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was proud of her family and especially her sons. She liked to cook for everyone or go out to eat. Her favorite things to do were to spend time with her family and friends during the holidays and parties. Sarah always put others before herself and had a lot of love to give. She loved horses and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or the , 825 Brooks St., Rocky Hill CT 06067 in memory of Sarah Kindle.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019