Timmons, Sarah

Sarah Timmons, 32, departed this life on March 2, 2019 at home. Sarah was born in New Haven, CT on June 17, 1986 to James and Laurie (Brown) Timmons.

Sarah was a graduate of North Branford High School and attended Central CT State University. Sarah was a sassy and fun-loving mother who loved to read and loved nature, the full moons and raising her daughter. She added spark to family vacations with her parents, sister, nieces and nephews and loved celebrating the holidays with her aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.Sarah is survived by daughter Jamie Love, mother Laurie Timmons; father James Timmons; sister Lisa Timmons, nieces Briana Bohannon and Marina Timmons and nephew Jayden Bohannon.A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph of Arimathea Church located at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the B.C Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm Street in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a scholarship fund for Jamie. Memorial contributions can be made to CollegeAmerica, Raymond James, 2572 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019