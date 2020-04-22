|
|
Nero, Saverio F.
Saverio F. Nero, age 98, of Branford, passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications as a result of the CoViD-19 virus. He was the beloved husband of the late Adele Nero, with whom he had over 70 beautiful years. Saverio was born in New Haven, CT on January 27, 1922 to the late Giuseppe Nero and Nunziata (LaMonica) Nero.
Saverio was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served 4 years stationed in the South Pacific as a Gunner/Airman in a bomber squadron during WW2. He flew multiple aircraft, including B17's and B25's. Mr. Nero accomplished the rank of Corporal, and received a Purple Heart before his honorable discharge in 1945. He went on to work for Ford Motor Company as a Parts Associate. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, who he loved dearly.
Saverio is survived by three sons, Mark (Melanie) Nero, Joseph (Kristen) Nero, and Larry (Donna) Nero, a sister, Mary Constantinople, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a nephew, Robert (Maryann) Constantinople, a great-niece and great-nephew. He was preceded in death by two sons, Lawrence Nero and Raymond Nero, and his brother, Mario Nero.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, the family will have a private burial with full military honors. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020