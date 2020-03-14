|
Ciardiello, Saverio J. "Sam"
Saverio J. "Sam" Ciardiello, 89, of Hamden, husband of 62 years to Anne Mascola Ciardiello, passed away at Connecticut Hospice on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in West Haven August 12, 1930, he was a son of the late Carmen and Antoinette Pepe Ciardiello. He is survived by his children; Steven (Dina) Ciardiello of Woodbridge, Peter (Rose) Ciardiello of Guilford, Rosanne (Dana) Leavitt of North Attleboro, MA, Paula (Andrew) Wilkes of Hamden, and Richard (Lyssette) Ciardiello of Guilford, 12 grandchildren; Steven Jr., Lauren, Kristen, Michael, and Kevin Ciardiello, Rebecca and Sarah Leavitt, Matthew and Nicole Wilkes, and Victoria, Gabriella, and Nicholas Ciardiello, sister, Louise Frank of North Haven, brothers; Dr. Kenneth Ciardiello of Branford and Peter Ciardiello of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Guilford, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from West Haven High School, Sam became an Insurance Agent for Prudential, where he worked for 38 years and served as union representative. Following his retirement, he was the Office Manager at his son Atty. Steven P. Ciardiello's firm. He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church, serving on the parish council and as lead usher for many years. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and was a loyal New York baseball fan who supported the Giants and then the Mets. Above all else, Sam devoted his life to his family, all of whom will miss him dearly.
His Mass of Christian Burial and entombment will be held privately. A celebration of Sam's life will take place in June. For more information or to send condolences to his family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020