Ciardiello, Saverio J. "Sam"
Saverio J. "Sam" Ciardiello, 89, of Hamden, survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Anne Mascola Ciardiello, passed away at Connecticut Hospice on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in West Haven August 12, 1930, he was a son of the late Carmen and Antoinette Pepe Ciardiello. He is survived by his children; Atty. Steven P. (Dina) Ciardiello of Woodbridge, Peter (Rose) Ciardiello of Guilford, Rosanne (Dana) Leavitt of North Attleboro, MA, Paula (Andrew) Wilkes of Hamden, and Richard (Lyssette) Ciardiello of Guilford, 12 grandchildren; Steven P. Ciardiello, Jr., Lauren, Kristen, Michael, and Kevin Ciardiello, Rebecca and Sarah Leavitt, Matthew and Nicole Wilkes, and Victoria "Tori," Gabriella "Ella," and Nicholas "Nico" Ciardiello, sister, Louise Frank of North Haven, brothers; Dr. Kenneth A. Ciardiello of Branford and Peter C. Ciardiello of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Guilford, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from West Haven High School, Sam became an Insurance Agent for Prudential, where he worked for 38 years. Following his retirement, he was the Office Manager at his son Atty. Steven P. Ciardiello's firm. He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament church, serving as lead usher for many years, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Above all else, Sam devoted his life to his family, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Friends may attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Masks and social distancing required by all. Entombment took place privately. For more information or to send condolences to his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
