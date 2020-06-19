Colegio, 0scar MD, PHDOscar Colegio,47, MD, PHD, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Professor at the School of Medicine, State University of New York, Buffalo, Center, passed away Monday, June 15th, 2020 in his family residence in Connecticut. He was born on August 7th, 1972 in McAllen, TX to Leonardo and Rosalina Colegio, received his undergraduate degree in Biology and Pharmaceuticals from the University of Texas, Austin, and his MD and PhD training at the Yale University School of Medicine. Following his internship in Internal Medicine and residency in Dermatology at the Yale New Haven Hospital, he joined the full-time faculty of the Yale Department of Dermatology and held a joint appointment in the Yale Department of Pathology. He rose to the level of Associate Professor at Yale University, prior to being recruited to Roswell Park to direct the Dermatology Department, at that highly esteemed cancer center, two years ago. On May 25th, 2019 he married his loving and beloved wife, Brenda Banuelos. Dr. Colegio received worldwide recognition for his seminal contributions to the broad fields of cancer biology and the life-threatening cancers that afflict the immunocompromised recipients of organ transplants. Oscar had a passion for long distance running, kayaking. He was an avid classical music aficionado, collector of sea glass, and yearned for long walks to the end of the beach originating in East Haven. He was recognized for his authenticity, generosity, humility, warmth, great sense of humor, for always being the life of the party, the perfect friend, the perfect leader, colleague and for being the last man standing and for sharing his incomparable infectious joie de vivre. Along with his wife Brenda, leaves behind his two adored sons, Austin and Otto, in whom he took enormous pride, as well as his beloved dog, Cooper, his devoted parents, Rosalina and Leonardo Colegio, and his siblings Anna and Leonardo. A wake service will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. Funeral service will be taking place in McAllen, Texas.