Scott Bell


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Bell Obituary
Bell, Scott
Mr. Scott Bell, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019.
Mr. Bell was born on June 21, 1966, in Bridgeport, son of the late Roderick and Annie (Chisolm) Bell. He was a graduate of Amity High School Class of 1985. Scott loved the outdoors, especially fishing and was a fan of the New York Rangers and New York Giants.
Scott is survived by his son Daniel Scot Bell of CA and his brother Wayne Bell of Orange as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Scott was predeceased by his son Nicholas Bell.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Maiorano Funeral Home in Waterbury has been entrusted with all arrangements. For more information and online condolences, visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
