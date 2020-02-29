|
|
Daniels, Scott E.
Scott Elton Daniels, age 50, of Cheshire passed away after a short illness on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Jody Ann Rivnyak Daniels for over 21 years. Scott was born on August 16, 1969 in New Haven, son of Elizabeth Rose (Piccolo) Daniels and the late Elton G. Daniels.
After graduating from Amity Senior High School in 1987, he attended the CT School of Electronics in New Haven, graduating with Honors and first in his class. Scott graduated Summa Cum Laude from SCSU obtaining his Bachelor's degree in Biology; he earned his Master's in Biomedical Science from Quinnipiac University. Most recently, he earned his Machinist degree from Goodwin College.
In addition to his mother, Betty Daniels of Milford and his wife, Jody Daniels of Cheshire; Scott is survived by his three cherished children, Connor Scott Daniels, Noelle Julia Daniels, and Peyton Sophia Daniels, all of Cheshire; and his loving brother, Steven Milton Daniels of Milford. He also leaves his aunt, Janet and her husband, Daniel Perreault of Orange, CT and Homosassa, FL, and his aunt, Maria Piccolo of Waterford. Scott is also survived by many cousins. He was predeceased by his uncles David Piccolo, Richard Hurlburt, Milton Daniels, and his aunt, Diana Daniels.
In keeping with Scott's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of New Haven, 700 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome (SADS) Foundation or to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA). The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting Scott's family with his arrangements. To leave online condolences for his family, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020