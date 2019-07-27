New Haven Register Obituaries
Scott Morgillo
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
1984 - 2019
Scott Morgillo Obituary
Morgillo, Scott
Scott Morgillo, 35, of North Haven, loving husband of Michelle (Ferrucci) Morgillo, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Scott was born in New Haven, January 4, 1984, beloved son of Vincent Morgillo and Deborah (Oronzo) Morgillo of Wallingford. Scott was raised in Wallingford and was a graduate of Mark T. Sheehan High School. He was currently employed as an electrician by Lucibello Electric in Wallingford. Scott was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.
In addition to his wife Michelle, and his parents, Scott is survived by his two children, whom he loved and cherished, Gianna, and Luca; his sister Jessica (Christopher) Jakubiec of Wallingford; his sister-in-law Elena (Dago) Godoy of Orange; his paternal grandparents Vincent and Peggy Morgillo of North Haven; his in-laws Michael and Francesca Ferrucci; his grandmother-in-law Helen Oliveri all of West Haven; his nieces and nephews Brayden and Chace Jakubiec, Cristian and Ariana Godoy; several loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents William and Marie Oronzo.
Scott's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford. (Those attending the Mass are asked to meet directly at church). Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Scott may be made to the Morgillo Children's Education Fund, c/o The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
