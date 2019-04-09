Scoopo, Scott

Scott Scoopo, 47, of New Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in New York on October 8, 1971, he was the son of Thomas and Linda Longo Scoopo. A jack-of-all-trades, he was a carpenter and painter. Scott was very active with the Evangelical Covenant Church in New Haven. He was an avid golfer, a longtime Boston Red Sox fan, and got a kick out of political discourse. Most of all, he enjoyed caring for his nephew, Michael Scoopo, whom he loved unconditionally. Besides his parents and nephew, Scott is also survived by his brother Donald Scoopo (Rosanna), lifetime companion, Jennifer Aquaro, and his beloved dog, Leo.

The visiting hours will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. On Friday morning, family and friends are invited to go directly to the Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Orange Street, New Haven to attend a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Haven Animal Shelter, 183 Commerce Street, East Haven, CT 06512. (203) 468-3249 http://easthavenanimalshelter.com/donate www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019