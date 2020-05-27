Porter, Scott W.
Scott Warren Porter, 90, of Simsbury, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Rose DiLallo Porter. Scott was born in East Haven on September 16, 1929 and was the son of the late Robert A. and Alma Wetherbee Porter. He had served in the Naval Reserves. Scott was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 443 and was a truck driver for the former Cinque Trucking of Northford, New Haven Trap Rock and later for Tilcon-Tomasso. He was an avid duck pin bowler at the former Jet Lanes of North Haven. Scott was a true gentleman in every meaning of the word, a selfless man, he was always there to lend a helping hand; some might say "he wore his heart on his sleeve", he will be truly missed. Father of Cheryl Ann Horrigan (John) and Scott W. Porter (Janine). Grandfather of Anna Rose and John Horrigan, Bradley Porter (Brooke) and Kyle Porter (Natalia). He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-grandchild the end of June. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Arthur, Charles and Phillip Porter, and sisters Shirley Desko, Janice Kracht and Beverly Sundberg.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the North Haven Police Benevolent Association (PBA), 8 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473 or the North Haven Fire Dept., 11 Broadway, North Haven, CT. 06473www.northhavenfuneral.co
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.