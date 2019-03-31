West, Scott

Scott West, 68, of Piney Flats, TN passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born November 21, 1950, in East Hampton, CT to the late George and Gladys Cahill West.

Scott was a loving and kind man who never met a stranger and was a staunch Republican. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, sailing and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Scott was especially fond of his golden retrievers.

He began his career as a tool maker with J.C. Barton Company and then worked with Stanley Bostich as a foreman for many years. Scott retired from Star Building Systems following thirteen years of service.

He was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of the Southern Cruisers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Marilyn Zahner; half-brothers, Pat Fox and Russell West.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Carole Kettelle West; son, James West.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Bluff City, TN 37618. Rev. Susan Lankford will officiate. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall.

The care of Scott West and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019