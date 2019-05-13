Williams, Sean

Sean M. Williams, born September 27, 1968 to the late Marvelle Y. Williams and Craig M. Freeman, died unexpectedly on May 4, 2019, in Milford, Connecticut. Sean was a graduate of West Haven High School and Sacred Heart University.

Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frank Williams and Dardinella M. Smith; a sister, Michelle Silver and aunts Frances Williams, Flora Poole and Gloria Hatcher.

Sean's humility, athleticism, easy going nature as well as his kindhearted spirit will be cherished by his paternal grandparents, Alvin (Gloria) Singleton (Waterbury), Lena "Bobbi" Dixon (New Haven), siblings Terrence Freeman (Phoenix, Arizona) and Carly Freeman (Washington, DC), aunt Denise Jackson (West Haven), uncle Rodney (Barbara) Robinson (West Haven) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit located on the campus of Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT 06519. Services of comfort are entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family, please visitwww.mcclamfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019