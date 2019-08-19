|
D'Amato, Sebastian
Sebastian "Sammy Sears" D'Amato, 96, of East Haven, beloved husband of 73 years to Rose Carpio D'Amato passed away on August 16, 2019 in the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Sammy was the uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Brother of Andrew D'Amato of Branford and the late Louise Pizzorusso, Rae Torre, Anne Huelin and Anthony and Frank D'Amato. Sammy was born in New Haven on February 3, 1923 son of the late Louis and Esther DeCusati D'Amato. Prior to his retirement Sammy was employed by Western Auto Sales for 15 years and Sears Roebuck for 35 years. He served his country faithfully in the Army during WWII in the European Theater of Operation in Africa. He was a member of the American Legend Harry Bartlet Post 89, Oakley Tigers Football Team, East Shore Football League and Chef for Country House Restaurant now known as Seasons. The family would like to thank the staff at the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the wonderful care shown to Sammy during his time there.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Sign Sammy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019