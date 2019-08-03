New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH)
501 Naugatuck Ave.
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastiano Faustini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastiano "Benny" Faustini


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastiano "Benny" Faustini Obituary
Faustini, Sebastiano "Benny"
Sebastiano "Benny" Faustini, age 54, of Orange, beloved husband of Antoinette Faustini, passed away on August 1, 2019 in his home. He was born on July 17, 1965 in Milford to Livio Faustini and the late Annunziata Faustini.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH), followed by a burial at Saint Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To leave online condolences and view a full obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastiano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now